The director general of the French branch of Médecins sans frontières invites the WFP to use its prize to help children who suffer from malnutrition.

“If I could speak to my colleagues at the World Food Program I would tell them […] that there is a population that in my opinion is forgotten, it is the children who die [de malnutrition]”, said Friday on franceinfo Thierry Allafort-Duverger, director general of the French branch of Médecins sans frontières (MSF). The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the UN organization of the World Food Program (WFP), as the coronavirus pandemic increases the need for food aid around the world.

WFP, with a budget of $ 8 billion, distributed 15 billion rations last year, assisted 97 million people in 88 different countries. It is the largest humanitarian organization in the world. 690 million people, one in 11 people on Earth, are chronically undernourished today.

franceinfo: For the NGO Médecins sans frontières, is WFP a partner in the field?

Thierry Allafort-Duverger: Absolutely and we congratulate them for this Nobel Prize because they have mobilized in recent decades to provide food relief in a consistent manner and in difficult contexts. We have been traveling companions for a long time. At times in partnership, at times in tension too. We work on the same grounds and we face the same types of problems.

Your organization has already received this award – this Nobel Peace Prize – in 1999, does it make any difference to receive it?

It gives notoriety but above all we took the opportunity to, among other things, create our campaign for access to medicines because we found that there was a real glaring inequality between the countries of the South and the North for access. drugs. And if I could go from Nobel Prize to Nobel Prize winner, for the little joke, I would tell them to take the opportunity to do the same. Their action is enormous, we are talking about all the people who suffer from hunger in the world, but there is a population that in my opinion is forgotten, it is the children who die of it. And it’s not just at PAM that I would say that. Today in Niger, we have around 400,000 children in a situation of severe malnutrition every year, although we could prevent this malnutrition because we have the means, the strategies today to prevent it. I would therefore invite our colleagues to reflect on the creation of a global fund for the prevention of malnutrition in infants and very young children.

Is the health crisis in which the planet is plunged today worsening the food situation in the world?

Yes, with the difficulties of crossing the borders, the difficulties of transporting food, so obviously it is not yet glaring in terms of increase in severe malnutrition but it is very worrying. The first cause [de malnutrition] it is of course poverty but also the non-action of States and of an international community, more than drought or war. Obviously these two factors also cause this.