The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded this Friday the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2023 to the Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi (Zanjan, 51 years old), for her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran” and the promotion of “human rights and freedom for all.” Mohammadi is serving a sentence of more than 10 years in prison in Evin prison, in Tehran. The award was announced from Oslo by the president of the organization Berit Reiss-Andersen, who recognized the work of “the entire movement” in defense of women in Iran, which, among others, is led by today’s winner. Reiss-Andersen noted during the announcement of the prize that the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes through this award that the women’s defense movement in Iran continues and is not defeated. “If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her,” said the Norwegian lawyer. “In this way she will be able to be present to receive this honor, which we hope above all,” she continued during her appearance.

The award undoubtedly deals a new blow to the Iranian regime, chaired today by Ebrahim Raisi. The president of the committee, however, who highlighted Mohammadi’s “courage” and “determination” during her announcement, pointed out to questions from the press that it is not the Norwegian organization’s job to assess the impact that this recognition will have in Tehran. .

Mohammadi was at the top of a final list of six nominees – out of a total of 351 candidates – which also included Afghan activist Mahbouba Seraj, the International Court of Justice, indigenous rights activists Victoria Tauli-Corpuz and Juan Carlos Jintiach, diplomat Kyaw Moe Tun and the Myanmar National Unity Consultative Council and the Human Rights Data Analysis Group (HRDAG), an organization that documents data on human rights violations.

Narges Mohammadi began her human rights work at university, while studying physics and engineering. Since then, more than three decades ago, he has called for equal rights for Iranian women and denounced human rights violations by the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially regarding prisoners of conscience and minorities. He has also advocated for democracy, free elections and the abolition of the death penalty in his country. Mohammadi initially combined her work as an engineer in a state company with journalistic collaborations in reformist newspapers. In 1998 she was arrested for the first time. That first stay in prison lasted a year.

The price this activist has paid for her commitment to human rights has been to lose almost everything. Her job—in 2009 she was fired—; her freedom – she has been in and out of prison since that same year – and her health – she has suffered several heart attacks in prison, where she has been denied adequate medical care and has been kept in isolation for long periods, according to Amnesty. International-. The Iranian regime has also robbed her of seeing Ali and Kiana grow up, her 16-year-old twins, whom she has not seen for eight years and who live in exile in France.

Sentenced for “spreading propaganda”

Mohammadi is now imprisoned in cell number 4 of the women’s wing of Evin prison, convicted of “spreading propaganda against the state.” On September 16, one year after the death of Mahsa Yina Amini and the start of protests against the regime in Iran, Mohammadi burned her veil in the prison yard with other prisoners. That and other protests in support of the protesters have led to the opening of six new court cases against her in seven months. The judges have already added two years and 3 months to her sentence for showing solidarity with the protesters.

Mohammadi, during a press conference held at UN headquarters in Geneva in June 2008. MAGALI GIRARDIN (EFE)

“No one should remain silent in the face of such cruelty,” the recent winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize wrote about the death of the young Amini and the repression of the protests, in a letter collected by the ARTE television network. The text concludes: “We are fighting for a historic change from the Islamic Republic of Iran to a secular government based on human rights and democracy. Allow us to continue our efforts; May resistance and struggle go hand in hand with love and love for life. Let’s keep standing. Let’s keep fighting, let’s take one step at a time and prepare for the next ones.”

Last year, this recognition for the fight for peace went to the director of the Belarusian NGO Viasná, Ales Bialiatski; the Russian Memorial Foundation, already liquidated by the Kremlin and Russian justice at the end of 2021, and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. In more than 120 years of history, the Nobel Peace Prize has awarded 111 people (19 of them women) and 27 organizations. No Spaniard has won it, but five Latin Americans have: the Argentine Adolfo Pérez Esquivel (1980), the Mexican Alfonso García Robles (1982), the Costa Rican Óscar Arias (1987), the Guatemalan Rigoberta Menchú (1992) and the Colombian Juan Manuel Santos (2016).

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth around one million dollars, will be awarded in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of the Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes in his will in 1895. This Nobel Prize is the only of the six awards that are awarded and presented outside of Sweden at the express wish of Alfred Nobel, because, at his time, Norway was part of the neighboring country.

