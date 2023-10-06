THEThe 2023 Nobel Peace Prize goes to Iranian Narges Mohammadi for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran”. This was announced today 6 October by the president of the Oslo Nobel commission, underlining that the fight of the 51-year-old Iranian activist and journalist is being carried out “in the face of enormous suffering”, recalling her many condemnations and that “as we speak now it is held in prison.”

Mohammadi, held in the notorious Evin maximum security prison, was arrested 13 times, sentenced five times, to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. The Nobel Committee underlined “the tremendous personal cost” that the 51-year-old activist is paying for her “courageous fight” for women’s rights and against the death penalty.

“If the Iranian authorities make the right decision they will release her so that she can be here to collect the prize in December,” said Oslo Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen. The Nobel Prize to the Iranian dissident, she added, “is also a recognition to the hundreds of thousands of people who protested against the policies of discrimination and oppression against women of the theocratic regime”.

“We hope this is an encouragement to continue their work in the forms that the movement will find most suitable”, he added, underlining that the peace prize to the imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi is “first and foremost a recognition of an entire movement in Iran of which Mohammadi is the undisputed leader”. And by awarding this prize, the Oslo Committee intends to send a clear message to the Iranian government to “listen to its people”.

Mohammadi from prison: “It’s the moment of the biggest protest”

“This was and is the moment of the biggest protest in this prison,” Narges Mohammadi wrote in recent days to CNN, which also obtained a message recorded in Evin prison in which the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is heard who leads the other inmates who chant the slogan ‘woman, life, freedom’ and sing the Farsi version of ‘Bella Ciao’ which has become the manifesto song of the Iranian women’s movement.

In the message, delivered yesterday to CNN, the activist states that the behavior of the Iranian government once again “increases our concerns”, referring to “its concerted efforts to prevent the truth about Armita Geravand from coming to light”, the 16-year-old in coma since Sunday after being beaten by morality police for not wearing the headscarf correctly.