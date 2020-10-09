Who will be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year? According to the betting providers, the matter is clear. Or does Donald Trump surprise?

The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 will be awarded in Oslo on Friday (11 a.m.).

More than 300 candidates are nominated.

The most promising opportunities are awarded to the WHO, Greta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern.

Oslo – The World Health Organization WHO, Climate activist Greta Thunberg, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny* or for the first time a prize for journalists? On Friday morning, in Oslo announces who this year the Nobel Peace Prize receives. The prize is considered the most prestigious political award in the world and this time is endowed with ten million Swedish kronor (around 950,000 euros). Last year he was the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gone, who was honored above all for his initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Who will succeed Abiy Ahmed

More than 300 candidates are in the running for Abiy’s successor. 211 personalities and 107 organizations are according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee has been proposed for this year’s award on time. This is the fourth highest number of nominations ever, but is well below the peak of 376 nominees from 2016. A jury appointed by the Norwegian Parliament is responsible for selecting the winner.

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: does Donald Trump have a chance this year?

The names of the candidates are traditionally kept secret by the Nobel institutions for 50 years. However, some are disclosed in advance by those who submitted the nomination – politicians, academics and former people, among others, may do so Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. In the spring, two Swedish MPs announced their young compatriot Greta Thunberg and the climate movement Fridays for Future to have set up. Members of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag beat Wikileaks founders Julian Assange as well as the whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning in front. A Norwegian parliamentary group nominated the people of Hong Kong for their fight for freedom and democracy.

A Norwegian MP also announced US President Donald Trump * for his commitment to the agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to have been nominated, albeit for the 2021 award. It can be assumed that Trump has also been proposed for this year’s award. Experts do not give him any chances, but with the British bookmakers the Republican is apparently expected to surprise.

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Betting providers have clear favorites

Is it up to the Betting providers, then especially the WHO, but also Greta Thunberg and the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the highest hopes for this year’s award – in fourth place follows Trump.

The average betting odds for the World Health Organization at 1.75 are well ahead of Thunberg and Ardern (both 5.0), Trump comes to odds of 6.0 (accordingly, a 10 euro bet on the US president would result in 60 euros). The names should be treated with caution, however: whoever is among the favorites of the Norwegian Nobel Committee is made a big secret of it every year. In theory, bettors can therefore rely on people and organizations that have not even been nominated. (as / dpa) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

