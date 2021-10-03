There is once again Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, in recent days engaged in Milan for the preCop26, among the favorites for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced next Friday 8 October. It would be a recognition of the growing importance of the campaign to fight climate change, after a summer marked by violent fires in Greece and devastating floods in Germany, to remain in Europe, of which 18-year-old Greta – also among the favorites of last year year – became the symbol.

With her also the leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the World Health Organization (WHO) for her role in the fight against the Covid pandemic and then Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to protect journalists (CPJ ), which would be awarded for emphasizing “the importance of independent media” and the need to “fight fake news”, explained the director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, Henrik Urdal, who publishes his shortlist every year on the most likely candidates for maximum recognition.

But among the bookmakers there is also the name of Alexei Navalny, the Russian blogger and leader of the opposition in prison since last January, after returning to Moscow following the poisoning that took place over a year ago in Siberia and attributed to the KGB.

For the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize – last year the award went to the World Food Program, a UN agency based in Rome, for its commitment to the fight against hunger in the world – 329 candidates are in the running.