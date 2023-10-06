Nobel of Peace | “Woman, life, freedom” – Iranian Narges Mohammadi has paid dearly for her fight

Mohammadi, 51, is currently serving more than 10 years in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. He has been sentenced to 154 lashes.

Is highly unlikely that this year’s recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, an Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadiwould be able to pick up his prize in Oslo in the near future.

Mohammadi, 51, is currently serving more than 10 years in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. He has been sentenced to 154 lashes. This punishment has reportedly not been implemented yet, says the US channel CNN.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the winner of the prize on Friday.

“Woman, life, freedom”, the committee summed up its choice. It has been the slogan of Iranian protesters since the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in pretrial detention in Tehran last September.

The morality police had arrested Amin for wearing a scarf incorrectly.

The Nobel committee said directly in its reasoning that by awarding Mohammad, they also wanted to give recognition to the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who ventured into the streets in the protests that followed Amin’s death.

Narges Mohammadi are the most prominent figures in the struggle to liberate Iranian women and citizens in general from the yoke of the harsh Islamic clerical rule.

“He has paid dearly for his courageous struggle,” the Nobel Committee reasoned. “He has been arrested a total of 13 times by the Iranian regime.”

Last year, Mohammadi published a book called White torture. Its subject is the isolation imposed on him and his fellow prisoners.

Last September, on the anniversary of Mahsa Amin’s death, Mohammad and his fellow inmates reportedly burned scarves in Evin prison.

Bridge one Narges Mohammadi has been in prison since November 2021.

She has not seen her husband or her two children for eight years, reports the news agency AFP. The family has moved to France.