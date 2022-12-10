Nobel | Nobel prizes are awarded in Stockholm, live broadcast at 16:45

The Peace Prize was awarded to human rights defenders in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

The Nobel the peace prize was awarded this year to a Belarusian human rights defender Ales Bjaljatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. Bialyatsky, who is a political prisoner, was receiving the award in Oslo by his wife Natalja Pintšuk.

“They have made an excellent effort to document war crimes, human rights violations and abuse of power. Together, they show the importance of civil society in terms of peace and democracy,” writes the Nobel Foundation in its announcement.

Director of CCL Oleksandra Matviychuk said when receiving the award that Ukrainians wish for peace more than anyone else in the world.

“However, a country that is attacked cannot achieve peace by laying down its arms,” ​​Matviichuk said.

“That would not be peace, but occupation.”

Director of Memorial Jan Racinski said that in Russia the resistance is called fascism, which has become “the ideological justification for the wanton and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Medical, the Nobel prizes for physics, chemistry, literature and economics will be awarded today starting at 16:45 in Stockholm. HS will show the event live.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics will be awarded to those who studied the quantum phenomena of light Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to researchers in the construction of molecules Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and By Barry Sharpless.

The Nobel Prize for literature went to a Frenchman Annie Ernaux.

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded To Ben Bernanke, For Douglas Diamond and To Philip Dybvig.

ALFRED Nobel stipulated in his will in 1895 that his fortune should be used for prizes. There have been almost a thousand Nobel laureates since 1901. The awards have not been given every year, because, for example, awards were missed during the world wars.

There were 343 nominations this year, which is the highest number so far. Of the candidates, 251 were individuals and 92 were organizations. This year’s peace prize will be awarded for the 102nd time.

The youngest individual Nobel laureate was 17 years old when he received the award, and the oldest was 97 years old. Two of the awardees have refused the award themselves, and a few have had to refuse under duress.

Among the Finns, the Nobel was awarded to a writer Frans Emil Sillanpääa biochemist Artturi Ilmari Virtanenthe president Martti Ahtisaari and economist Bengt Holmström. In addition, Finns have an award-winning medical scientist Ragnar Granit. During his career, he moved to Sweden, which he later became a citizen of.