Nobel | Nobel Peace Prize winner to win on Friday: Greta Thunberg and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are the biggest favorites

A pandemic may appear in the award criteria. The World Health Organization has also been considered a strong candidate.

Nobel The recipient of the peace prize will be announced in Oslo on Friday at 12 noon Finnish time.

318 parties, 211 people and 107 organizations have been officially nominated for perhaps the most prestigious award in the world.

According to media reports, the candidates include, for example, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, a Saudi women activist Loujain al-Hathloul, a British nature documentary filmmaker David Attenborough and a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi.

The list is the fourth longest in the history of the Peace Prize. It also includes the Black Lives Matter, an anti-discrimination movement for blacks, Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the President of the United States. Donald Trump.

Nobel Committee reveals only the number of candidates. The list of candidates will be encrypted for 50 years.

The coronavirus pandemic that marked this year, with its social and economic upheavals, may also be reflected in the award criteria, even though the nominees had to be nominated as winners by February.

The Nobel Committee has traditionally been unpredictable in its decisions, but the bettors betting on the prize would be the WHO, Thunberg and Ardern.

Greta Thunberg

Stockholmer the teenager was the bookmakers ’favorite for winning the Peace Prize as early as last year. The school strikes launched by Thunberg for climate action have spread around the world.

Thunberg dropped out of school and dedicated himself to climate activism. He has met with decision-makers about the former president of the United States Barack Obama To the German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Last year, Thunberg sailed to the UN climate summit in New York, where he sharply criticized policymakers for failing to curb climate change.

In April, Thunberg launched a campaign to support the children’s organization Unicef ​​in the fight against the coronavirus.

WHO

World the WHO has led the global fight against the coronavirus. In March, it declared the coronavirus an expanded pandemic. The WHO has supported the most vulnerable countries in controlling the disease, Time magazine Turkmenistan and Iran, for example.

However, the WHO has been criticized for, among other things, slowing down in issuing a mask recommendation. The organization took action to recommend the use of face masks in June, when many countries had already required or recommended it in the past.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand has earned a reputation as a model country for coronavirus control. The Prime Minister of the country has been thanked for this Jacinda Ardernia. New Zealand once had time to get rid of the coronavirus completely until the epidemic broke out again.

Ardern was also nominated for the award last year. At the time, the basics were primarily related to the way he led his country in the devastating spring of 2019. mosque attacks in the aftermath. Ardern was praised at the time for, among other things, his empathy.

Nobel the peace prize is about 830,000 euros. Last year, it was received by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, which was especially rewarded for its achievements in resolving disputes with Ethiopia’s border neighbor Eritrea. After that ethnic tensions have intensified Within Ethiopia and Abiy has received growing criticism in his home country.

