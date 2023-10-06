«Do you hear, Iran, the dull sound of the wall of fear breaking? He will soon collapse, brought down by the implacable will and iron determination of the Iranians.”

It is the intervention of Narges Mohammadi published in the Press in the special created a year after the murder of Masha Amini.

«As a woman, and like millions of Iranians, I have always faced the confinement of patriarchal culture, religious power, discriminatory and oppressive laws in all areas of my life. The sad truth is that the authoritarian, misogynistic and religious government of the Islamic Republic has stolen our lives (. ..). Despite this prison, we have never stopped fighting. We became mothers and fathers, we preserved our values, our enthusiasm, our love, we recreated real life (…).



The fight for rights Iran, one year after the murder of Masha Amini: the inside voices Francesca Paci 13 September 2023

The government of the Islamic Republic denies fundamental rights such as the right to life, freedom of thought and belief, the right to dance and play. If you observe Iranian society, you will see that every individual, at any time in life and in any place, is guilty of the desire to live.

Dear reader, the publication of this letter alone proves that our voice was powerful enough to reach you. Be our voice too, tell the world that we are not behind these walls for nothing and that we are now stronger than our executioners. We will triumph together. Hoping that that day comes very soon.”