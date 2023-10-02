Nobel: Medicine prize to Karikò and Weissman for anti-Covid vaccines

The 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine goes to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for discoveries that “led to the approval of two mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines very successful at the end of 2020. Vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented serious disease in many more people.”

The announcement was made as per tradition at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and broadcast live via the Internet and social networks. Prize for Physiology or Medicine is the official name of the award, awarded at the opening of Nobel Week.

The value rises to 11 million SEK this year (it was 10 million in recent years), at today’s exchange rate around 950 thousand euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

