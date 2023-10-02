The 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for discoveries that “led to the approval of two highly successful mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines in late 2020. The vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented serious illnesses in many other people.” The announcement was made as per tradition at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and broadcast live via the Internet and social networks.

The Nobel Prize and how much it is worth

Prize for Physiology or Medicine is the official name of the award, awarded at the opening of Nobel Week. The value rises this year to 11 million Swedish crowns (it was 10 million in recent years), at today’s exchange rate around 950 thousand euros, the highest granted so far.

A figure far from that paid for the first time in 1901, when 150,782 crowns went to each category of scholars who had distinguished themselves for the excellence of their work, equal to 12,600 euros at current exchange rates. The check is updated every year and not always upwards. In 2012, for example, it went from 10 to 8 million crowns, coinciding with the launch of a reform with which the Nobel Foundation wanted to consolidate its accounts. The 10 million crowns were only returned to in 2020.

The ceremony for the winners

The list of winners for the 2023 edition will begin to be announced on October 2, while the ceremony will take place in December. This year the preparations for the official events were surrounded by controversy due to the possible participation of all ambassadors to Sweden, without exception. An initial potential opening to representatives of Russia and Belarus followed by the organizers backtracking following criticism.