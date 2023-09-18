Nobel laureate ICAN: the risks of nuclear war are especially high now

The risks of nuclear war are particularly high at the moment due to the extremely tense international situation. Alicia Sanders-Zakre, policy and research coordinator for the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), warned about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Nuclear risks are very high right now due to many factors, from general geopolitical tensions to the advancement and emergence of new technologies that complicate nuclear decision-making,” Sanders-Zarke explained.

The ICAN representative recalled that in most nuclear powers, arms control is in the hands of individuals who, like all people, are overcome by emotions, stress and misinformation. The organization emphasized that the only way to get rid of the risk of using nuclear weapons is their complete elimination.

In early September, Finnish President Sauli Niinist warned of the risk of nuclear weapons being used in Ukraine. At the same time, at the G20 (G20) summit held on September 9-10, which includes Russia, the leaders adopted a joint declaration in which they opposed the use of nuclear weapons. The association consists of six of the world’s nine nuclear powers.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to create and pass the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017. To date, the document has been signed by 92 countries and ratified by 68.