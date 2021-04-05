R.Obert Mundell came from Canada, and his career as one of the most important economists of the past few decades has mainly been in the United States, but his favorite place to be is Italy. There he had acquired a huge medieval fortress near Siena in 1969. He lived with his family in a small part of the building, while most of it was unoccupied, apart from a large hall where he liked to organize conferences for economists. Like many important economists, Mundell advanced the knowledge of his subject with important theoretical work in his younger years and in later years understood how to influence politics and was able to spread his teachings through global lectures.

Every better textbook on foreign trade contains at least the two most important works by Mundell, for which the Canadian received the Alfred Nobel Memorial Prize for Economics in 1999. Both works were based on a fundamental finding of Mundell, which his student Rüdiger Dornbusch described as the “tyranny of capital mobility”: The analysis of national economic policy is insufficient in a world with open borders because its international effects have to be taken into account.

In a very influential paper from 1961, Mundell dealt with the theory of optimal currency areas, which has since been expanded several times. In this, the Canadian emphasized a high degree of mobility of workers and capital as a prerequisite for successful currency unions. Although the euro zone does not correspond to the theoretical ideal, Mundell was often referred to as the “father of the euro”; later, in a conversation with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, among other things, he advocated a close link between the euro, the dollar and the yuan, which he saw as a step on the way to a world currency.

Mundell’s euro was a euro without Eurobonds

It is worth investigating the question of why a conservative economist like Mundell, who, together with his friend Arthur Laffer, has been in the United States since the 1970s as one of the fathers of modern supply policy and thus also one of the intellectual pioneers of economic policy Ronald Reagans believed that the European Monetary Union was basically approved. Mundell was a staunch supporter of the thesis that in a functioning monetary union, every state must keep its economic and financial policy in order. For this reason, the Canadian firmly rejected joint European responsibility for financial policy in the euro zone. Mundell’s euro was a euro without Eurobonds and without a European budget, but with national discipline in financial and social policy.

On the other hand, Mundell’s support for the euro – like generally larger currency areas – was explained by the sobering experiences with very large rate fluctuations in the system of flexible exchange rates after 1973. In his view, large currency areas made it easier for financial markets to grow together and thus for the optimal investment of savings.

Mundell also caused a sensation in foreign trade theory in 1963 with a fundamental paper in which he dealt with the effects of national monetary and financial policy under the assumption of free movement of capital. It turns out that the results depend very much on whether a country’s currency is in a system of flexible or fixed exchange rates. This work is also an integral part of the textbook literature.

Because of his expertise, the Canadian has been in demand for decades as an advisor to numerous governments, national central banks and international organizations such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund. Robert Mundell died last Saturday at the age of 88 in his adopted Italian home.