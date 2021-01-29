In Germany, at the age of 87, the Nobel laureate in chemistry Paul Krutzen died. According to RIA News, the scientist died after a long illness.

Born in the Netherlands, Crutzen has worked for the last 20 years at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz.

Crutzen has become one of the most prominent scientists in the study of global warming. He and his colleagues received the Nobel Prize in 1995 for studying the effect of nitrogen oxides on the Earth’s ozone layer and for discovering the chemical processes that cause ozone holes.

Last October, the Mexican scientist Mario Molina, Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry, passed away, having received the award jointly with Crutzen and the American Rowland Sherwood.