Nobel laureate in chemistry Paul Krutzen has passed away at the age of 87, reports January 29, the press service of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, where the scientist worked for 20 years.

“Paul Krutzen was a pioneer in many ways. He was the first to show how human activities deplete the ozone layer. The discovery of the causes of ozone depletion has become the basis for a worldwide ban on ozone-depleting substances – a unique example of how fundamental research that deserves the Nobel Prize can lead directly to a global political solution, ”- quoted in the message the President of the Max Planck Society, Martin Strathmann.

As noted, the cause of death of Krutzen was a long illness. The scientist is survived by a wife, two daughters and three grandchildren.

Crutzen and his colleagues were awarded the Nobel Prize for studying the effect of nitrogen oxides on the Earth’s ozone layer and discovering the chemical processes that cause ozone holes. The scientist also studied the impact of human activities on the environment.