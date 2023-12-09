Iranian Narges Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, will begin a new hunger strike this Sunday (10), coinciding with the award ceremony in Oslo, to show solidarity with the persecution suffered by the Bahá’í religious minority in Iran, where they live. finds himself arrested, his family announced this Saturday (9).

The announcement was made during the traditional press conference at the Nobel Institute, on the eve of the Peace Prize ceremony, which Mohammadi will receive this year for her fight to defend the rights of Iranian women.

As her husband, Taghi Rahmani, explained during the conference, which was also attended by her children Ali and Kiana, all exiled in France, the decision was due to the lack of religious freedom in the country. “Discrimination has been institutionalized in Iran, the regime is a theocracy, it is the clergy who govern us”, highlighted Rahmani.

The Bahá’í religion, considered a heresy by Muslims, was founded in the 19th century by an Iranian Shiite cleric, and is currently professed by almost six million people in more than 200 countries, according to data from the community itself.

Around 300,000 Bahá’ís currently live in Iran, reporting religious persecution, arrests and executions by the regime, an accusation that authorities deny.

Mohammadi, 51, had already gone on a three-day hunger strike last month to protest the lack of medical care in prison and the mandatory wearing of the Islamic scarf, after he was not allowed to go to a hospital for treatment because of his illness. refuse to wear a hijab.

The Iranian activist is serving a ten-year prison sentence for “spreading propaganda against the State” and has been in and out of prison for years. His activism cost him 13 arrests, five sentences totaling 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

Given the Iranian regime’s refusal to release Mohammadi, his father and his children will be present tomorrow at Oslo City Hall to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in his place. (With EFE Agency)