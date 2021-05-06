ofSven Barthel shut down

There was an earlier universe before the Big Bang, and evidence of its existence can still be seen in black holes, claims physicist and Nobel Prize winner Sir Roger Penrose.

Oxford – The beginning of our universe, which is called the Big Bang in cosmology and marks the starting point of the emergence of martyrdom, space and time, goes back about 13.8 billion years. And what was before? Was there anything at all? British physicist Sir Roger Penrose (89) is convinced that an earlier universe existed before the Big Bang.

Penrose is not just anyone. A lot of scientific discoveries are named after him, which have their own Wikipedia entry: The Penrose tiling, the Moore-Penrose pseudo-universe, the Penrose diagrams, the Penrose process and, and, and. His research has shaped the picture of our universe since the 1960s and made him one of the most important thinkers of our time.

He teaches at the Oxford University and worked with his student Stephen Hawking. Together they made groundbreaking discoveries about Einstein’s theory of relativity. Penrose has received numerous honors and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2020 for his research on black holes.

Nobel laureate Sir Roger Penrose believes in a cyclical universe

Penrose argues that the existence of inexplicable spots of electromagnetic radiation in the sky – known as “hawking points” – are holdovers from an earlier universe. They should be transferred from black holes (Merkur.de * reported) from the older universe to our universe. “The Big Bang was not the beginning. There was something before the Big Bang and that something is what we will have in our future,” Sir Roger said aloud The Telegraph. Means: Penrose also believes that there will be another big bang in the distant future.

“We have a universe that expands and expands until all mass breaks down and only radiation remains. But instead of ending in infinite timelessness, time will return with a new Big Bang. ”Contrary to the previous assumption that the universe * will expand infinitely after the Big Bang, Penrose assumes a cyclical universe.

The Big Bang would then be just one of an infinite number of transitions between two cosmic ages called “eons”. Penrose’s theory of a universe oscillating between timelessness and time is controversial among physicists.

But Sir Roger is calm about his skeptics and replies that black holes have also been dismissed as existing only in mathematics until their existence has been proven in reality.