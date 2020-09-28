Svetlana Aleksievich, Nobel laureate and member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council, who asked the UN to send a monitoring mission to Belarus, flew to Germany.

As reported “TUT.BY”, Aleksievich left the territory of Belarus on Monday morning, September 28, however, according to the assistant to the writer, her departure is not connected with the criminal case against the Coordination Council.

“Why does Svetlana Alexandrovna have to leave her country forever? Nothing of the kind, she flew away on her personal business. She has meetings scheduled, a book fair in Sweden, she will be presented with an award in Sicily. “, – said the assistant to the writer Tatiana.

To the clarifying question of whether her departure was emigration, Tatyana replied: “No, of course, she went about her personal and literary affairs. This is her normal life, she just could not leave for a long time because of her health. When will he return? It all depends on how events will develop here and on her well-being. “

As “FACTS” previously reported, foreign diplomats came to Svetlana Aleksievich’s apartment to support the writer. The visit took place after the security forces visited Alexievich.

