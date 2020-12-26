Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said that the land held by him in Shanti Niketan is on record and is completely on lease for a long period. He was reacting to news reports that Vishwa Bharati had included his name in the list of people who illegally occupied additional land.

Sen, referring to media reports that said the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati is busy arranging for the removal of illegal occupation of the leased land in Vidyut Chakraborty complex and also put his (Sen) name in the list of occupiers Gaya, in a statement said that the Central University has not made any complaint to them or their family regarding any irregularity regarding the right to land.

The Nobel laureate stated that the Vishwa Bharati land, on which his house is situated, is on a long-term lease and not even near its expiry. He said, “The additional land was purchased by my father as a wholly owned land and the land under Mouza Surul was recorded in the records.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who stood with Sen, had expressed displeasure over the recent developments in Santiniketan over the family assets of the world-renowned economist. Banerjee had told Sen to consider her as his sister or friend in the fight against intolerance. He had said that some people have started making completely baseless allegations about Sen’s family assets in Santiniketan.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told reporters on Friday that Nobel laureates and internationally renowned economists should see that they are not used by some forces to serve their political interests. He said, “We can disagree with them ideologically but we have respect for them. We urge them not to be used by the anti-development political forces in West Bengal. ”