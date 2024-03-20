When I was 15 years old, to French Michael Talagrand He was admitted to the hospital for a retinal detachment in his left eye. A decade earlier, he had already lost vision in his right eye forever, due to another detachment caused by a genetic disorder. The boy was terrified, at the possibility of going blind. To entertain him, his father, a mathematics teacher, would talk to him for hours about fascinating numerical puzzles and the teenager would imagine them in his head, falling in love for the first time with those problems that until then had been indifferent to him. This Wednesday, the Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters awarded Talagrand the Abel Prize, considered the Nobel of mathematics and endowed with 7.5 million Norwegian crowns (about 660,000 euros).

Talagrand, 72, has revolutionized the deep understanding of random phenomena. A classic example says that if a coin is flipped 1,000 times, there will be 99.7% probability of coming up heads more than 450 times, but less than 550. The probability of coming up heads more than 600 times is millionths of 1%. Talagrand, who worked in Paris at the National Center for Scientific Research, illuminated this phenomenon, called measurement concentration.

The French mathematician already won in 2019 the Shaw Prizedelivered in Hong Kong and considered the Nobel Oriental. Talagrand mentioned his “perfect wife”—his colleague, too. Wansoo Rhee– in speech acceptance. “The secret to success in mathematics is to work every day until you are exhausted, but no more. Don't believe her when she says that I have dedicated 99% of my life to mathematics and 1% to her. I have dedicated at least 2% to her,” the researcher joked. The couple, with two children, has traveled to more than 100 countries, according to the Norwegian academy.

Talagrand's parents subscribed to the popular science magazine Sciences et Avenir when he was a child, after the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik in 1957, according to the mathematician in an interview in 2019. Those childhood readings introduced him to the amazing world of popular science, but his work is much less accessible. In one of his first investigations, Talagrand calculated that only three people on the planet would understand what he was talking about. Three people, including himself.

The Frenchman has been a very prolific mathematician. In addition to concentrated measurement, the Norwegian academy has highlighted two other areas of his work: spin glass and supreme stochastic processes. Spin glasses are magnetic systems in which the atoms of the material are organized with a peculiar randomness. The Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2021, used very unorthodox mathematics to study these materials, but Michel Talagrand managed to demonstrate the conclusions of his colleague with his powerful mathematical arsenal.

The Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters uses the image of waves of different sizes, breaking on a beach, to illustrate a stochastic process: a concept referring to a succession of random variables. Knowing how to calculate the maximum value, the supreme one, is essential to predict the size of the largest wave that will hit a coast. Talagrand has developed innovative mathematical tools to analyze these maxima. The president of the academy, Lise Øvreåshas applauded “the enormous impact” of the Frenchman's work in fields such as probability theory, functional analysis and statistics.

The researcher is a marathon runner who loves to play bridge. The magazine of the Mathematical Society of France interviewed him in 2019 and asked him about the advances in artificial intelligence, which three years earlier had made the news when Google's AlphaGo program beat the human champion of the board game Go in Korea. South. “My first impression is that there is a big difference between strategy games like Go—with considerable but finite complexity, and where computers now surpass the capabilities of the best human minds—and mathematical research, which seems to be evolving at a rapid pace. space of infinite dimensions,” reflected Talagrand. “Who can know today whether artificial intelligence will one day be able to invent authentic mathematics? I fear that, if that happens, our species will really be in danger,” he warned.

