Ambassadors from Iran and Belarus will also be able to participate; in 2022, countries were left out of the event due to the war in Ukraine

Ambassadors from Russia, Iran and Belarus to Sweden were invited by the Nobel Foundation to attend the award ceremony after the countries were excluded from the 2022 edition because of the war in Ukraine. The event will be held in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, on December 10th.

In a statement released on Thursday (30.Aug.2023), the foundation stated that the Nobel Prize represents the opposite of polarization, populism and nationalism and that, therefore, the organizers decided that all countries with diplomatic representations in Sweden would be invited to participate in the event. Here’s the full of the declaration (70 KB, in English).

“It is clear that the world is increasingly divided into spheres, where dialogue between those with different points of view is being reduced. To buck this trend, we are now expanding our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free and peaceful societies.” said Vidar Helgesen, executive director of the Nobel Foundation.

However, the invitation was not well received by members of the Swedish parliament. In an interview with the country’s national radio, deputy Karin Karlsbro criticized the decision and called it “naive”.

Sweden’s Green Party leader Marta Stenevi he said who will not attend the ceremony and who “there is nothing to celebrate with Russia”.

At the event, held annually in Sweden, 5 of the 6 Nobel Prizes will be awarded – the exception is the Peace Prize, which is awarded during the ceremony held in Oslo, Norway.