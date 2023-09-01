The Nobel Foundation has again invited the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran, three autocracies that had been left out last year, to the Nobel Prize banquet, which will be held in December in Stockholm.

In a statement released on Thursday (31), the executive director of the Nobel Foundation, Vidar Helgesen, claimed that the entity realized “that dialogue between those with different points of view is being reduced” and that it is necessary to avoid ” polarization”.

“To buck this trend, we are now extending our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free and peaceful societies,” said Helgesen.

Russia and Belarus were prevented from participating in the event in 2022 due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine (an aggression supported by the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko), while Iran suffered the same sanction due to its history of disrespect for human rights.

In the second half of last year, Tehran repressed with extreme violence protests that occurred after a young woman was killed by the Customs Police for not wearing the Islamic headscarf “properly”.

“Achievements recognized by the Nobel Prize require openness, exchange and dialogue between people and nations. The Nobel Foundation would like to convey this message to everyone,” said Helgesen.

Interestingly, in the last two years, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded three times to those persecuted by the governments of Russia and Belarus: the Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov (who shared the prize with the Filipino journalist Maria Ressa), in 2021, and the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and the Russian human rights organization Memorial (who were laureates alongside Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties), in 2022.

In a note sent to CNN, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed disappointment with the Nobel Foundation’s decision.

“The Nobel Foundation naturally decides who it wants to invite. But I, like many others, reacted with great surprise to the invitation extended to Russia”, said Kristersson. “I would not have done this if I was sending out invitations to an awards ceremony and I see that [os convites a Rússia, Belarus e Irã] it bothers a lot of people in Sweden and Ukraine.”