The political scientist, activist and intellectual of the American left Noam Chomsky (Philadelphia, 1928) will add his critical voice against the war in Ukraine, which he describes as a “death sentence for humanity”, to an edition of the Rototom Sunsplash dedicated to peace

The 28th anniversary of the international reggae festival, which will be held in Benicàssim from August 16 to 22, aims to become, under the motto of this 2023, ‘United for Peace’, the basis of a global movement “against war and for peace”. , indicate from the organization. With this objective, the contest has just announced that it will have Chomsky to inaugurate the debates that will integrate the agenda of the Social Forum throughout the week of the festival, a space for reflection and “proposals for change” raised in the middle of the concert venue.

Considered one of the most outstanding contemporary thinkers, 95 years old, he will participate by videoconference leading a dialogue with the journalist specialized in international information and human rights Olga Rodríguez, which will be followed by an interactive round with the public.

From the organization of the festival they consider this debate on the “convulsive reality” that is going through not only Europe, but many other scenarios on the planet, and that feed back parallel “interests” that slow down the dialogue towards peace, as indicated by the festival itself. Chomsky, critical of the government of his country, the United States, in reference to the war in Ukraine. A confrontation that is, he says, “a death sentence for humanity” from which “no one will win”, although he leaves a halo of hope: “The only way to know if there is a possibility of a political solution in Ukraine is to try it ”, reproduces the festival in a statement.

The voices of these two protagonists, their experience, and the contributions of the public, “will undoubtedly be the best start for the challenge we want to achieve this year, which is to build a world in which we get used to talking about peace, and not of war”, they detail from the organization of Rototom Sunsplash.

Noam Chomsky is Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Professor (laureate professor) at the University of Arizona. Chomsky separates his scientific activity from his political activism, which stands out for his defense of human rights and freedoms, especially influencing the media and also in the defense of peace. His activism began against the Vietnam War.

Olga Rodríguez (León, 1975) has covered as a journalist some of the most important events of the last twenty years in the Middle East, from Afghanistan to Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Israel or the Palestinian Occupied Territories. Author of several books and winner, among others, of the prize awarded by the International Press Club for the Best Informative Work 2006 for her reports from Gaza and Ciudad Juárez, Rodríguez is also co-writer of the film ‘En los márgenes’, directed by Juan Diego Botto and with five nominations in the Goya 2023.

A growing cartel

The Rototom Sunsplash has already announced more than 60 names for the line-up for its 28th edition, led by the legendary reggae band from Birmingham UB40, which will break into the festival under the leadership of Ali Campbell to share with the public its 45-year career ; and, from Jamaica, the recently awarded Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid and Protoje & The Indiggnation.

Barrington Levy also joins from the Caribbean island; Capleton; Junior Marvin, guitarist for Bob Marley’s Wailers; Don Carlos; Anthony B.; lila ike; Mutabaruka; Johnny Osbourne and the Inna de Yard Collective. The journey continues through the African music scene (Yemi Alade from Nigeria and Tiken Jah Fakoly from Ivory Coast) and Europe, with Steel Pulse (UK) and L’Entourloop and Biga Ranx (France); the German Gentleman or the phenomenon Zoo, the revolutionary rap band in Valencian from Gandia.

The internationality of the poster is also reflected in the incorporation of the Argentine rapper Trueno, and Queen Omega & The Royals Souls from Trinidad and Tobago; or the also Jamaicans Willi Williams and Linval Thompson together with Lone Ark, the artistic name of the Cantabrian producer Roberto Sánchez, thus reinforcing the national sound accent for a festival that welcomes talents such as the Catalan Adala.