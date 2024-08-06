Biodiversity, to save endangered species, a sample deposit on the Moon is being considered. The conditions of our satellite would be perfect

Between pollution and climate changes the risk of extinction for thousands of species (including humans) is increasingly high. A group of scientists has therefore thought of an innovative idea to safeguard the biodiversityThe idea is to create a repository of cell samples from the most important species at risk of extinction on the moon.

The idea of ​​preserving nature by creating repositories of samples of various species is actually not new. On the island of Svalbardfor example, a very high number of seeds to ensure that the most important crops survive drought, disease or any other potential danger. At the same time, however, the recent floods on the island, caused by high temperatures, have put the warehouse at risk. For this reason, the moon it seems like the only solution, even if it is extreme.

The freezing environment of our satellite is ideal for preserving biological samples even without power or human intervention. The repository could in fact be built in one of the craters that are never exposed to sunlight and where temperatures reach -196°.

The first samples should be of animal skin with fibroblast cells. Researchers have already begun testing using fish Asterropteryx semipunctata. Priority would be given to those species that contribute to biodiversity and food security. The next step will be to create packaging that can protect the samples from radiation and extreme conditions for transport to the Moon.

“We know how to do it, we can do it and we will do it, but it could take decades to achieve,” he commented. Mary Hagedorn of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute to The Guardian – Due to a myriad of anthropogenic factors, a high percentage of species and ecosystems are facing threats of destabilization and extinction that are accelerating faster than our ability to save these species in the wild.”