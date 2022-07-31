Noah Schnapp from “Stranger things” is in Peru for the Lima 2022 Comic Convention, and took the opportunity to get to know the Ica desert. The young actor visited the dunes and got on the tubes together with his mother on July 29. In addition, he was also caught at a late-night party.

Noah Schnapp attends a party in Ica

Noah He shared his time in our country in his Instagram stories and published photos of his fun adventure through Ica with this description: “Mom & me: dune surfing.”

But it did not go unnoticed by his fans, since on TikTok he was recorded while enjoying a meeting in the place. The video was also broadcast by the Instarándula portal. “And in the welcome, their respective tone is given,” wrote Samuel Suárez.

How long will Noah Schnapp be in Peru?

The interpreter of Will Byers in the famous series “Stranger thing” arrived in Peru on July 28 to participate in the Comic Convention Lima 2022 and will stay until July 31 in order to be part of the aforementioned event, which will be held at Arena 1 in the San Miguel Beach Circuit.

In addition, an autograph signing with the 17-year-old has been announced. People attending the event will also be able to take pictures. For those who want to have a more private approach, the meet & greet is your best option. The prices to access any of the alternatives can be found on the Joinnus page:

A sign: S/ 358.02

A photography: S/ 358.02

Meet & greet (which managed to sell out): it cost S / 895.05.

Noah Schnapp from “Stranger things” enjoyed a ride in Ica. Photo: 8 Vines/Facebook

Noah Schnapp dances to the rhythm of “Jipi Jay”

Schnapp delighted his fans by moving to the rhythm of the Peruvian celebration with the song “Jipi Jay” during his presentation at Comic Con Peru 2022.

The video quickly spread on social networks after a Twitter user shared the peculiar dance of the “Stranger Things” actor.