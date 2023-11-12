The 19-year-old actor, Noah Schnapp, recognized for being Will Byers in the successful Netflix series “Stranger Things”, he finds himself at the center of controversy after liking a video on Instagram, in which some comedians mock Palestine in its conflict with Israel.

Despite withdrawing his ‘like’ when hundreds of users became aware of the situation, the criticism towards him was intense. How did the fans of the young American figure react to this? Here we detail it for you.

What video did Noah Schnapp like?

The video in question was shared by an Israeli journalist and features a humorous sketch in which members of the LGBT community defend Palestine from its conflict with Israel. The images show a context in which these people support a country where being LGBT carries the death penalty.

What did actor Noah Schnapp do in the face of the wave of criticism?

After the scandal, actor Noah Schnapp removed his ‘like’ from the publication, but this did not stop many users from massively tagging him in the same note, which generated a wave of criticism on various social platforms.

Is this the first time Schnapp has shown his support for Israel?

At the beginning of October, Noah Schnaap expressed his rejection of the war and expressed his support for Israel through a text shared on his social networks, clarifying his position on the conflict.

“I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. You either support Israel or you support terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. What a shame”said the actor, who has Jewish ancestry.

Noah Schnaap has not hesitated to show his support for Israel in the conflict it presents with Palestine. Photo: América TV

How did Noah Schnapp’s followers react?

After taking photos with members of the Israeli militia and visiting the ‘wailing wall’ in Jerusalem, criticism from users who are in favor of Palestine did not stop pouring in for Noah Schnapp.

“As a Jewish-American, I am afraid, says the famous rich man who lives in Los Angeles, California,” reads one of the comments on X (Twitter).