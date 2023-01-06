“You know what never was? So serious. It was never that serious. Frankly, it will never be that serious ”, reads the audio of the phrase with which the actor Noah Schnapp is seen synchronizing his lips in a video that he has published on his TikTok profile, a network in which he accumulates more than 31 million followers. On the images of the actor, who rose to world fame when he was only 11 years old for his participation in the successful series stranger things, one writing: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘We know. “I guess I look more like Will than he thought,” says the message that accompanies his post, referring to his character Will Byers in Netflix fiction.

With this video published on Thursday, January 5, and which already accumulates more than 6.5 million I like on the social network and thousands of messages of support (he has more than 300,000), Noah Schnapp (New York, 2004) has declared himself openly gay. And he does it with a clear reference to the character who made his acting career take off, after last summer he himself confirmed in an interview that Will is homosexual, after during the four seasons that the fiction has been running (they are filming the fifth , and last) many of his followers even criticized the platform for not explicitly stating the seemingly obvious sooner.

Last July, Schnapp addressed Will’s sexual orientation and confirmed that the teen has romantic feelings for his best friend Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard). “Obviously, that was hinted at in season one, he was always there, but you never got to know: Is it just that he grows up more slowly than his friends?” Said the interpreter during an interview with Variety. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it very real and obvious. It is now 100% clear that he is gay and that he loves Mike.”

“You’re still young, and having so much attention focused on this character while you’re also discovering yourself, has it been difficult?” He was asked in the same interview. “I think it’s all part of the acting challenge. But it has been a challenge, but I think it’s been fun to be able to put myself in their shoes. Because I really had to keep in mind that this is not just a one-layer thing that he is fighting to come out of the closet, ”replied Schnapp, who in addition to being an actor is a student at the University of Pennsylvania. The video of him opening the email in which he was accepted to the university went viral, and he is already in his first year of university, where he is studying innovation and entrepreneurship. In fact, in 2021 the actor from stranger things co-founded TBH (initials for to be honest) with the ambitious goal of reinventing the traditional hazelnut spread with a vegan alternative, with less sugar and more sustainable. According to an article published in Forbes at the end of last year, they managed to get an investment of half a million dollars through the crowdfunding.

Schnapp reflected in the same interview that the writers did a “beautiful” job building his character, and not making Will “suddenly gay” but instead revealed himself little by little so that viewers would see his past reflected in his character. . “They’re writing this real character and this real journey and real fight and they’re doing it very well,” he said. And he added that he felt that he would have been a spoilers confirm Will’s journey before discovering his sexuality. A world-renowned actor who tries to maintain as normal a life as possible, as he himself said recently when he said that last summer he accepted a job as a lifeguard.