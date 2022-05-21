Presenter published photos this Friday with the billionaire on Instagram; she stated that he is “genius”

Presenter Patrícia Abravanel compared this Friday (May 20, 2022) businessman Elon Musk to Noé. The daughter of Silvio Santos published photos with the billionaire on Instagram and questioned if he would be Noah “of our time”.

Patricia said that Noah was considered crazy. “Scholars say that it had never rained on earth before. But there was Noah, talking about a flood and building a giant boat. Was Noah a madman or a skilled visionary chosen by God?” he wrote.

Then, in the photo caption, he praises Musk and compares him to the religious figure. “Elon Musk. […] Crazy, genius, dreamer, visionary. Will he be the Noah of our time 🤔?”concludes.

Patricia is married to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and this Friday (May 20) followed Musk’s agenda with the federal government in Brazil. the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX came to the country to meet with entrepreneurs who are part of the Conecta Amazônia project. His interest is focused on the operations of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in the Amazon region. Want to provide broadband services.

Here’s the post from Patricia Abravanel:

At the event, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke for 3 minutes in his meeting with Elon Musk in the interior of São Paulo. He said that the entrepreneur can be called a “myth of freedom” and stated that the billionaire’s recent purchase of Twitter is a “Breath of Hope”.

“The most important thing about his presence is immaterial. Nowadays, we could call it the ‘myth of freedom’”, he said.

Bolsonaro also awarded Musk the Medal of the Defense Merit Order for his “services provided to Brazil”.