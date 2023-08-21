He had promised it the day before. And, on balance, you missed your prediction by just a little (“The 100 meters in Budapest? I’ll win in 9” 65 “). Noah Lyles is the new 100m world champion thanks to the best performance of the year and a 9″83 that gives the top step of the podium (ahead of the sprinter from Botswana Letsile Tebogo and to the British Zhamel Hughesboth in 9″88). Let’s get to know the fastest man alive better.