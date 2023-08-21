Track and field needs a new king of speed and Noah Lyles is ready to rise to the challenge. Since Usain Bolt’s departure, the 100m has never been the same. A dominator is needed, a reference athlete who governs on the stretch and returns the show to the stands. And he may have found it in this American who knows how to show for a while, but also how to run fast. Lyles, increasingly mature, increasingly focused, made it clear this Sunday that he is no longer just a 200-meter specialist.

You have to have courage to consider the double in a World Cup, drop the distance and say in the preview: “I aspire to achieve three gold medals (100, 200 and 4×100 relay) and beat Usain Bolt’s world record in the 200” . Well, for now he has a third of the job done, winning the most difficult medal after a 100 meter final where he brought out the colors of the purest sprinters with a time of 9.83.

Lyles, 26 (Gainesville, Florida), based his win on the start. In series he was very deficient, but in the semifinals he was much better, much more convinced. Along the way, the current champion, Fred Kerley, fell, who was upset by Lyles’ previous statements and who was not up to the task yesterday. His gold was played at the start. If he was up to his rivals, his options would multiply. And despite the fact that Coleman and Tebogo were faster, Lyles arrived at 50 very well placed. It was his time, to display all his power, to embrace the first of the three golds he is looking for in Budapest at the finish line. Behind him, Tebogo and Hughes completed a good podium, both with 9.88.

a complicated past



Although it is not Bolt, because nobody can be compared with the Jamaican, Lyles has many ballots to be one of the winners in the World Cup. He has charisma and a complicated past that he has managed to put behind him. Because Lyles has been fighting depression since childhood. A severe tonsillitis at the age of six led him to spend a long period in hospital and, when he returned to school, something was wrong. He was unable to keep up with the class, which led to the teasing of his classmates, who bullied him for a long time. Later they discovered that he was dyslexic and that he suffered from attention deficit disorder. Bullying was part of his life until athletics saved him.

Related News



“The track was the only place where everything was going well, where there were no problems, where I could be calm.” Already a renowned sprinter, the pandemic hit him to such an extent that he admitted that he had to take antidepressants to get by. A lover of rap, painting, Dragon Ball and Lego pieces, which he collects at his Florida home, at the age of 26 Lyles wants to be the benchmark for speed.

The one in the background, for the moment, is Joshua Cheptegei, who won his third 10,000-meter world title this Sunday. The ‘Prince of Kapchorwa’, on the slopes of Mount Elgon in eastern Uganda, has become the benchmark for long-distance running. Yesterday the final was again a game between Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia from which Cheptegei emerged the winner.