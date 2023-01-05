Dutch parents most often named their children Noah, Emma or Sam in 2022. Last year, the civil registry noted 677 times the name Emma for a girl and 871 times the boy name Noah. Both girls and boys were given the name Sam, a total of 581 names. That is the Social Insurance Bank announced Thursday in an overview of baby names that appeared at least 25 times.

Short names with two syllables are popular in the Netherlands. The most popular names have four or five letters. Parents who had a girl remarkably often gave their child a name ending in ‘a’: the three most popular girls’ names are Emma (677), Julia, (655) and Mila (624), while Olivia (591), Yara (559) and Nora (524) occurred above average. In 2021 Julia (753) was the most popular girl name.

Although fewer parents named their son Noah last year compared to 2021, that name remains at the top of the list of most chosen boy names. It is also striking that fathers and mothers of a boy often opted for a name starting with an ‘L’, Liam (666), Luca (664) and Lucas (652) were the most popular after Noah.

After Sam, Isa (377) was the most chosen name last year for both boys and girls, followed by Bo (305), Jip (282) and Lou (279). In the Netherlands – measured up to November 2022 – more than 168,000 children were born last year, according to the Social Insurance Bank, more than 86,000 boys and 82,000 girls. The ratio is comparable to 2021: more than 4,000 more boys were born then too.

