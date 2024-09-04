The NOAA’s excessive heat alert came This Tuesday to San Diego County and its coastal area, near the city of Tijuanawhere temperatures will remain high tentatively until this Friday, September 6. In parallel, Conagua forecast intense heat for Baja California for the rest of the week.

According to graphics from the Mexican agency, southern California and a large part of Baja California share a 500 hpa anticyclonic circulation, which will dissipate the probability of rain and will increase a possible increase in temperatures. Likewise, the Conagua predicts temperatures above 40°C and winds with gusts between 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h).

NOAA activates climate alert on the border between Mexico and the United States due to excessive heat

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issues a climate alert for various regions of the border between Mexico and the United States due to an extreme heat waveThis alert covers coastal areas from San Diego County to southwestern Arizona, including Imperial Valley and Joshua Tree National Park. Temperatures could reach dangerous levels, putting the public’s health at risk.

The heat advisory, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) of San Diegowarns that coastal areas of the county will face temperatures between 85 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 to 35 °C). The advisory, which began on September 3, will be extended until September 6 at 8:00 p.m. PDT. In areas farther from the coast, even hotter conditions are expected. This weather phenomenon increases the likelihood of heat-related illnesses, so people are advised to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure.

For its part, the NWS Phoenix The U.S. Department of Health has issued an excessive heat warning for southwestern Arizona and southeastern California, which will also be in effect through Sept. 6. Temperatures in this region could range from 107 to 117 degrees Fahrenheit (41.6 to 47.2 degrees Celsius), with an elevated risk of heat stroke, which can be fatal if not treated properly. Local officials are urging residents to take extra precautions, especially those who work or spend time outdoors.

In the inland valleys of San Diego County, Conditions are equally dangerous, with highs expected to be between 102 and 107°F (38.8 to 41.6°C). Nighttime temperatures will not provide much relief, remaining in the 60 to 70°F (15 to 21°C) range. People are advised to stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, and keep an eye on the most vulnerable, such as children and the elderly.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

This Wednesday, September 4, Baja California will experience a varied day in terms of weather, with temperatures ranging from a cool sunrise in Tijuana to scorching heat in Mexicali. Communities in the state will see mostly clear skies, with some clouds appearing at different times of the day.

In Tijuanathe day begins with clear skies, but the afternoon will bring partial cloudiness. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 29°C, with a maximum around 11:00 a.m., accompanied by a thermal sensation of 30°C. The wind will blow from the west with gusts of up to 35 km/h.

Mexicali, The weather will be sunny with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 46°C, reaching their peak temperature around 3:00 p.m. The temperature will feel like 43°C, and the moderate easterly wind will bring gusts of up to 28 km/h during the afternoon.

In Covethe dawn will show clear skies, although some cloudiness is expected in the early morning. Temperatures will range from 19°C to 27°C, with a maximum at 4:00 p.m. Winds from the west will reach gusts of 27 km/h.

Tecate It will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 39°C, reaching their maximum at 1:00 p.m. The wind will blow from the west, with gusts that could reach 44 km/h.

In The Rumorous, Clear skies will dominate the day, with temperatures ranging between 23°C and 35°C, with the maximum at 4:00 p.m. Northeasterly winds could reach gusts of up to 42 km/h.

Rosarito Clear skies are expected in the morning, but clouds are expected to cover the sky in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 18°C ​​and 24°C, peaking at 10:00 a.m. Northwesterly winds will gust to 28 km/h in the morning.

Saint Quentin The weather will be mixed, with partly clear skies and temperatures ranging between 17°C and 27°C. Northwesterly winds will bring gusts of up to 41 km/h.

Saint Philip You will enjoy clear skies, with temperatures between 31°C and 38°C, while westerly winds will reach gusts of up to 26 km/h.

Finally, in San Diego, CaliforniaThe day will start off clear, but clouds will appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 19°C and 27°C, with a maximum at 11:00 am, and the westerly wind will bring gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.