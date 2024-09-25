The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) activated a Weather alert in the border area between the United States and Baja California, Mexico, due to the imminent increase in temperatures that will cause excessive heat starting this Tuesday, September 24th.

The US agency explained that in Orange County, located about 51 km north of Mexicali, the tThe temperature gauge will reach between 107 to 112 °F; that is, from 41.6 to 44.4 °C from today and tentatively until Saturday, September 28.

For its part, the National Water Commission (Conagua) mentioned that in Baja California they will be presented maximum temperatures between 40 and 45 °C for the rest of the week.

For Wednesday, the Mexican agency forecasts cloudy skies at dawn, with fog banks on the western coast and a cool atmosphere. During the first hours of the day, there will be a cold atmosphere in the mountainous area.

In the afternoon there will be a rise in temperatures and winds from the west and northwest will run at an intermediate speed between 10 to 25 km/h, with maximum gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

Meteored. Baja California climate by municipality

The weather in Baja California presents varied conditions for this Wednesday, September 25. In cities like Tijuana and Mexicali, heat and clear skies will be the protagonists, while other localities like Ensenada and San Quintín will see cloudy intervals and occasional rain. Temperatures and wind will mark the day in these regions of northwestern Mexico.

In Tijuana, Clear skies are expected for most of the day, although with cloudy intervals and light rain during the early hours. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 23°C, reaching their peak at 2:00 p.m. The wind will blow from the northwest, with gusts of up to 38 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicalithe heat will be intense with clear skies. Temperatures will rise to 43°C, with a minimum of 24°C. The moderate wind from the west will bring gusts of up to 26 km/h, especially towards the night. This pattern of high temperatures will continue in other communities in the region.

In Ensenada, lThe day will be marked by cloudy skies and moderate rain at dawn. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 23°C, and the west wind will reach gusts of 31 km/h during the afternoon. In Tecate, clear skies will predominate, but the dawn will bring cloudiness, with temperatures that will vary from 16°C to 30°C, and winds of up to 38 km/h.

The RumorsIt will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 32°C. The east wind will be felt with gusts of up to 42 km/h. Rosarito Beachesalthough the sun will dominate the day, there will be light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 19°C, with northwesterly winds of up to 30 km/h.

Saint Quentin The day will start with fog, which will give way to clear skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 23°C, and wind gusts of up to 43 km/h will be a constant. Saint Philip, On the other hand, you will see completely clear skies, with temperatures reaching 36°C and gusts of wind of 29 km/h.

In the neighboring city of San Diego, Californiathe conditions will be similar to those in Tijuana, with clear skies and light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 22°C, with northwest winds of up to 34 km/h.

What else does NOAA say about the climate alert that will affect BC?

NOAA issued a Extreme heat warning issued for Imperial Valley, Californiadue to dangerously hot conditions expected in late September. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix, Arizona, reported that Temperatures will range from 107°F to 112°F (41.6 to 44.4 °C)posing a significant health risk to residents in the area. The warning began on September 24, 2024 at 12:50 pm MST and will run until September 28 at 8:00 pm MST.

He Extreme heat will affect key areas such as Western Imperial County, including the city of El Centro, so authorities are urging the population to take preventive measures. It is recommended to avoid overexposure to heat, especially between 10 a.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Saturday, when temperatures will reach their highest. According to NOAA, the impact of heat can lead to serious health consequences, such as cramps, exhaustion and even heat stroke if proper precautions are not taken.

The risk of heat-related illness increases during these extreme events, so people are advised to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.