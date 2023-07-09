PSV has presented Noa Lang as a new striker. The seven-time Orange international signs for five seasons in Eindhoven, where he is under contract until mid-2028. The arrival of Lang, who came over from Club Brugge, has still come around very quickly. PSV is expected to pay around 12 to 13 million euros for the 24-year-old attacker, but that can rise to 15 million euros with bonuses.

This makes Lang the most expensive player ever for PSV, which paid 14 million euros for Serbian striker Mateja Kezman in 2001. The American striker Ricardo Pepi, who was already presented yesterday, has cost PSV about 10 million euros. He came over from FC Augsburg, after being relegated as a rental player with FC Groningen last season. Long was medically examined on Friday and that all went well. The transfer is now completed. The 24-year-old international wanted to play under trainer Peter Bosz, whom he already knew from his time at Ajax. Lang will play in Eindhoven with number 7. Xavi Simons will wear number 10, which was worn last season by attackers Noni Madueke and Fábio Silva. Whether Simons will continue to play at PSV or whether his previous employer Paris Saint-Germain will bring him back is still unclear. The French club can do that for 6 million euros, but Simons can decide for himself where he will play next season. He has the entire month of July to think about this, after which the agreement of 6 million euros expires.



,,Noa is a player who fits our style of play and our philosophy. His creativity, dribbling skills and focus make him a valuable addition to the existing squad. The fact that we can secure him so early in the preparation makes the transfer even better,” said Earnest Stewart, director of football affairs at PSV.

Lang looks forward to his new employer. “It was a tense few weeks, but I am very happy that everything is now complete,” he says. “I am hungry for prizes and I want to be very important for the team.”

Two years ago, Ajax was sold to Club Brugge for 6 million euros, after he had already had a good season there on a rental basis. In three seasons at Club Brugge, Lang came to two national titles and 125 games, in which he scored 38 goals and 34 assists. In the main force of Ajax, Lang played fourteen matches, at FC Twente he made only seven appearances because his rental period there was already cut short by corona in March 2020. Lang now stands at seven international matches for the Orange, in which he scored twice. Louis van Gaal took Lang to the World Cup in Qatar, but only made him a seven-minute substitute in the quarter-final against Argentina.

Just like technical director Earnest Stewart, the new trainer Peter Bosz, who was on the field for the first time in Eindhoven on Tuesday, also indicated that he was charmed by Noa Lang. PSV lost 1-2 against Sint-Truiden this afternoon in the first exhibition game of the new season at De Herdgang.



There is now an agreement between all parties and only the medical examination stands in the way of a transfer. If the inspection is successful on Friday, confirmation will probably follow soon.

Earlier today, PSV completed the arrival of another attacker. Ricardo Pepi comes from Augsburg and signed a five-year contract in Eindhoven. He played on a rental basis at FC Groningen last season. See also The most popular fraudulent schemes during the New Year's holidays have been named

Noa Lang to PSV. © BELGA



