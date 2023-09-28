With video‘Noa is a Bruges boy’. And whether Noa Lang (24) is still popular at Club Brugge. When the Dutch former player made his appearance at the Jan Breydel Stadium tonight for his farewell, he was immediately serenaded. He also stood on the ball at kick-off and rapped his own song.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:05
