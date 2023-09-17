Lang was satisfied with PSV’s performance in front of its own audience in Eindhoven. “I was looking forward to it today, as a whole team we were looking forward to it. It’s a shame that I’m leaving so quickly, but it’s also just a precaution. We are 3-0 ahead. I’m a football fan, so I always have a lot of trouble going out, that’s why I’m irritated.”

PSV, which has not yet lost any points in the Premier League, failed to distance itself from NEC in the opening phase. “We left a few big chances in the first half,” said Lang, who was replaced by Hirving Lozano. The Mexican, a wing attacker like Lang, made his return for the Eindhoven team. “The competition is just fun. that keeps each other sharp. If you hate each other like that the next level is only a good thing,” says Lang.

Lang even hopes for reinforcements in the vanguard. “I was once asked ‘what kind of position would you like?’ I said ‘a winger’. We need double occupancy at every position. I just want to become champion, you also need a very strong bench for that,” said Lang. “It is necessary to score high in the competition and the Champions League. With Lozano comes someone who has been a great gentleman here. When I first saw him, I also said: ‘Welcome, but it’s your club.’ Then he laughed too.”