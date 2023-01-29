The Dutch from Club Brugge made an important contribution to the victory in the away match against Zulte Waregem (1-2). Noa Lang opened the score, while Bjorn Meijer assisted Hans Vanaken’s winning goal. At Royal Antwerp (0-0 against Anderlecht), Calvin Stengs played a negative leading role.

Club Brugge is fourth in the Jupiler Pro League, with forty points after 23 matches. Leader KRC Genk has 55 points after 21 games. Zulte Waregem is sixteenth (twenty out of 23) and therefore on a relegation place.

On a pass from Vanaken, Lang scored the opening goal for Club Brugge in the seventh minute on a visit to Zulte Waregem. After more than half an hour the 1-1 fell via Alioune Ndour. Deep in injury time of the first half, Vanaken made it 1-2 on a pass from Meijer. Both Lang and Meijer played the entire match in the Elindus Arena in Waregem. It is the first win for Club Brugge after seven matches without a win. The reigning champion of Belgium also won for the first time under trainer Scott Parker.

Rood Stengs near Antwerp

Antwerp did not get further than a 0-0 draw in the away match against Anderlecht. The team of coach Mark van Bommel lost Calvin Stengs after more than an hour, who had to go to the side with a red card. Anderlecht also finished the game with ten men.

Stengs was able to leave after he hit the Guinean after a collision with Amadou Diawara. Van Bommel already missed the suspended Vincent Janssen, but could call on Gyrano Kerk, who had come over from Lokomotiv Moscow. The former FC Utrecht player had a good chance of scoring the opening goal on his debut shortly after half-time, but came across his compatriot Bart Verbruggen, Anderlecht’s goalkeeper.

Anderlecht lost attacker Benito Raman fifteen minutes before the end, who was able to leave the field with two yellow cards. The former top club from Brussels had prevented it from being in danger of relegation last week thanks to a win over Seraing. For now, the team is eleventh, a position with which Anderlecht is ready after the regular season. Antwerp is in the race for the play-offs for the national title in which the first four clubs participate. Van Bommel's team is third: 46 points from 23 games.

Onuachu puts Janssen two goals behind again

Racing Genk has strengthened its lead in the Jupiler Pro League with an easy 4-0 victory over RFC Seraing. The team of coach Wouter Vrancken is six points ahead of number two Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Paul Onuachu scored twice and brought his total to sixteen goals, two more than top scorer Vincent Janssen of Royal Antwerp. Genk's other goals came from Mike Trésor and Joseph Paintsil.





