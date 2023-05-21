with summaryTrainer Mark van Bommel suffered a possibly expensive defeat against Club Brugge with Royal Antwerp FC. The defending champion, who was already eliminated before the championship, won 2-0 at home.

As a result, Royal Antwerp (45 points) can lose the lead in the play-offs for the national title in Belgium if Union (44) wins at Racing Genk later on Sunday. The Limburgers (41 points) also report a win in the title fight with two rounds to go. Bjorn Meijer and Noa Lang had a basic place at Club Brugge. They met their compatriots Calvin Stengs, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Vincent Janssen at the opponent. Before the break, chances were scarce in the Jan Breydel stadium. Mats Rits was close to a goal on behalf of the home club, Janssen could have scored for Antwerp.

Shortly after the break it was hit and Antwerp faced a backlog. Lang was at the basis of the goal with a through ball to Meijer, who served Casper Nielsen, who had come in after the break, from the left flank: 1-0. With his ninth goal of the season, the same Dane gave the home club a 2-0 lead ten minutes later. See also Gustavo Petro and Nayib Bukele once again get involved in a discussion on Twitter

Antwerp managed to turn a 0-2 deficit at home against Bruges into a 3-2 victory last week, but Gyrano Kerk as a substitute did not succeed a second time either.

There was another striking moment in the injury time of Club Brugge – Royal Antwerp this afternoon. Noa Lang stood on the ball somewhat provocatively. Not to the liking of Antwerp captain Toby Alderweireld, who clashed with the former attacker of Ajax. ,,Alderweireld wanted to act a bit tough. He was annoyed that they were going to lose, but you shouldn’t act like a little baby. He should just tackle me in a duel and not grab me by the collar a bit. But okay, such things are part of football,” Lang said in front of the camera afterwards.

,,Noa does this more often”, Mark van Bommel tempered afterwards. “It’s part of his game. And you have to accept that.”

