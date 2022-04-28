The Mexican president is desperate, exacerbated and, above all, angry. He even no longer looks for the one who did it, but for the one who pays for it.

And it is that in his “morning” yesterday, when trying to deny that the Felipe Ángeles is, until today, a failed airport, López Obrador pointed out as “false” a message on social networks –in my personal account–, which compares a satellite image of air traffic in Benito Juárez and Santa Lucía.

The satellite image shows the traditional saturation at the capital’s airport and no activity at Felipe Angeles.

In other words, in the network message I only presented hard data, satellite evidence that the president and his government cannot see.

However, with all the weight of his power, López returned to the charge against the author of the Political Itinerary after the presenter of “Who is who in the lies?” I would say that it is false that the AIFA is a failure.

This is how the president explained it: “It is false that the Felipe Ángeles Airport has no use, no… because of what they said there, that there was no movement… yes there are flights… six daily and one international…”.

In support of his statement, the president asked to put on the screen a set of journalistic notes and messages on networks that state that most of the time there is no activity in Santa Lucía, given the permanent saturation of the Benito Juárez Airport.

Suddenly, when the president was exhibiting “the notes”, Palacio’s spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, clarified that the image that appeared at that moment was an opinion of Ricardo Alemán.

And so López replied: “Yes, I hadn’t heard from him for a long time (he hasn’t heard from the author of this space for a long time) but we have had differences for years, with Ricardo Alemán… I think that for about 20 years, he was in La Day and since it came out we began to have differences…”.

It is clear that López Obrador is attempting, once again, an onslaught of defamation and slander against me. And it is that, to begin with, there can be no differences between those who never had coincidences; among those who never agreed on anything.

No, President, possibly your memory betrays you and you forget that since we met -effectively in the first years of La Jornada-, my critical position has never changed towards the methods and objectives of that formidable social leader named López Obrador.

Forget, for example, that I was always a severe critic of President Ernesto Zedillo and, above all, that I questioned like few others the political pact between López Obrador and the director of La Jornada, Carmen Lira, with Zedillo.

An agreement that meant the leadership of the PRD for you, president, and the head of government of the then DF, for Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas.

Forget that my dispute with La Jornada -a newspaper of which I was the founder and I continue to be a shareholder despite the attempt to dispossess me of my shares-, was precisely because the director, Carmen Lira, put the newspaper at the service of López Obrador’s political project.

But, above all, President, you forget that the role of critical journalism -of the journalistic genre of opinion-, is not to ingratiate yourself or have coincidences with a government, with a president, with a party or with a politician.

It forgets that criticism is the “jewel in the crown” of fundamental freedoms in democracy, such as freedom of expression, and that a government that crushes criticism, that imposes censorship, that slanders critics and places them on the side of its enemies, is a government that moves away from democratic principles.

It forgets that the role of critical journalism is not to have coincidences, agreements or differences with this or that politician, ruler or president; The role of the so-called “opinionists” -those who annoy you so much, President-, is to exercise criticism, free and without official pressure, of all forms of power; be it political, economic or religious power, among others.

But perhaps your greatest oversight, President, is that the defense of a government administration, the exaltation of the work of every government, cannot be carried out based on the censorship of criticism; a government cannot be defended from the defamation and slander of the critics, and even less by demonizing those who dare to dissent and express opinions against a bad government.

And it is that when an authoritarian president, like you, Mr. Obrador, tells the governed that this or that criticism comes from “those who have differences” with you –read Ricardo Alemán–, the message that he sends to the citizens is that censorship is justified.

Do you remember the: “they criticize me because they hate me”, that you used to say in those days of La Jornada, to which you alluded in your “morning” yesterday?

The truth is that your dispute, President, is not against Ricardo Alemán; his anger is with the truth that he yells at Mexico and the world that his is a failed government; a factory for the poor such as had not been seen; a cemetery of insane proportions -of 130,000 murdered Mexicans and 100,000 disappeared–, like never before and that its pharaonic works will end up, sooner or later, in the garbage can.

Your dispute, President, is not with critical journalists or with Mexican editorialists, but rather with criticism of your government; criticism that you and your official clique censor by all means and that, for example, left four critics of your government out of Milenio in recent weeks.

Gross censorship that, for example, has threatened with pressure Mario Maldonado, a columnist for El Universal -perhaps one of the best informed in the economic world-, and who is persecuted in an insane manner for “committing the sin” of thoroughly investigating the chicanery of the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero.

No, president, there can be no differences between those who have never had coincidences. And Ricardo Alemán never coincided with López Obrador.

And if you do a bit of memory, you will remember that here I always said that just as he was a formidable leader, he was also –and still is–, an unreliable or unreliable politician, who liked to be untruthful.

I always said that López Obrador would defraud the nation, that he would be a danger to Mexico and Mexicans, and that his eventual government would lead the country and Mexicans to ruin.

I said that none of your campaign promises would be possible to fulfill and that, with you in power as president, we would live in a dictatorship.

And yes, President, I was right in all my forecasts, beyond differences and coincidences.

Do you doubt it?

At the time