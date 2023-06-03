The premise is too juicy to not keep looking: “How to earn 100 euros a day with ChatGPT”. The tip comes from a youtuber who has his channel full of videos on how to “achieve financial freedom”. In recent times, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been added to the advice for investing in cryptocurrencies, creating an online business without spending a single euro or earning money without leaving the sofa at home, the technology on everyone’s lips. “I’m going to show you four ways to increase our income exponentially with ChatGPT,” says the youtuber, who accumulates more than half a million followers on his channel. What follows is a series of seemingly simple strategies to make money without having to work too hard, since it is the artificial intelligence program that will do all the work for you.

The headlines of these videos that have multiplied on YouTube and TikTok in recent weeks are all of the same style: how to make money with ChatGPT starting with zero euros; how to become a millionaire according to ChatGPT; we won 27,000 euros in 10 days thanks to ChatGPT or lists of three, four, five or more ways to earn money with this AI program. The same content creators who yesterday gave advice on how to invest in bitcoin, today have jumped on the wave of artificial intelligence, the technology that has monopolized the attention of the international scientific community due to the seemingly endless possibilities, and risks, that implies its rapid advance. However, when it comes to giving investment advice, ChatGPT knows its limits. To questions about how or where to invest a certain amount of money, the program responds in a generic way, advising savings accounts or government bonds (that is, safe investments) or alleging that it is unable to carry out financial transactions or provide advice in real time. So how is it possible to earn 100 euros a day with ChatGPT?

“You simply can’t,” answers Juan Ignacio Crespo, a financier and economic analyst. The expert, who has tinkered a lot with this tool to test its potential, explains that the more precise the questions are, the more accurate are the responses from ChatGPT: “It cannot recommend a good investment in the stock market. This does not mean that if you give it some criteria, it can give you values ​​that can somehow serve to guide you. But the idea that you can make money without effort is unrealistic, especially since if someone really had found a way to become rich with ChatGPT, he would not share it with everyone ”.

This does not mean that artificial intelligence cannot be a useful tool in the day-to-day life of some professionals, including small entrepreneurs who have just started a business. “Efficient linguistic models can provide information, guidance, as well as create business plans, market research and marketing strategies,” acknowledges Frank Schwarz, of the MainFirst firm. However, the expert adds that “having a brilliant idea by itself does not guarantee a prosperous business”, since human participation continues to be a fundamental requirement to transform possible business ideas, arising from ChatGPT, for example, into tangible realities.

The experts consulted agree that the income from these influencers They are not derived from the strategies they promote, but from the views they get on their advice videos. Many times, they even redirect the audience to websites and programs with payment models, from whom they receive a small compensation. “A person who has well-cared networks and who has begun to gain notoriety will be able to make use of some of these tips to make their way of working more efficient. But the reality for the rest of the users is that many of the proposals will not help them obtain benefits as promised”, explains a spokesman for Banco Sabadell.

Self-publish a book in five minutes

In addition to the unprofitable investment advice, there is another scheme that is repeated in most of the viral videos on how to make money with artificial intelligence. Instead of setting up a business from scratch, the creators of these contents advise using freelancer platforms and letting ChatGPT do all the work for them: translate a text, dub a video, write the script for an advertisement or Create a paid newsletter. All without having to contribute anything in the first person.

One of the most mentioned pages is Studypool, where students ask for help to carry out their homework. In this case, the way to earn money is to register as tutors and answer student requests, or put essays for sale. Rather, let artificial intelligence write the responses and documents, despite the fact that the platform expressly prohibits the use of ChatGPT.

Other of the most mentioned ways is put books on Amazon KDP for sale, the American technology giant’s digital platform for self-publishing. Also in this case, the youtubers they ask ChatGPT to write the book from scratch — a much more complicated task than their videos lead you to believe, as the program has a tendency to generate very short texts, even when expressly asked for a number of words or chapters —. With the help of other artificial intelligence programs, such as Dall-E or midjourney, the images and the book cover will be generated. After this, the author only has to wait for someone to decide to compare and invoice.

Benjamín Martínez, a 21-year-old business engineering student, has been waiting for a week for the proceeds from the sale of his book created with ChatGPT to arrive in his bank account. After seeing dozens of such content on YouTube and TikTok, he decided to put some of the most popular strategies to the test and see how much he would earn in the first seven days. “From the first moment it seemed obvious to me that it is impossible to earn money like this. And that the true objective of these people is to get visits to their channels, this is the way they have to profit, ”he explains by phone.

His surprise, therefore, was nil when after a week he checked his virtual portfolios in Studypool and Amazon KDP and discovered that he had not received a single dollar. “Not only had I not sold anything. No one had ever found my book or my essays. These pages are so saturated that it’s almost impossible for anyone to get to your products,” she adds. To close the circle, his experiment was turned into a video. Since its publication, two months ago, he returns once a week to check the status of his account to find out if time has proven right to the finfluencers: still at zero.

