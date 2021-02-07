Let them tell us that we do not know how to breathe well … Please, if we have been doing it since we were brought into the world! It is something that does not have much study, right? Well yes it does. It is one thing that we take our whole lives inhaling and exhaling and quite another that we do it correctly. Single elite athletes, divers, yogis, Buddhist monks, opera singers and some other minority group know that breathing is very important and that it is possible to work to obtain certain physical or mental objectives.

This is explained by the renowned journalist James Nestor –who writes in media such as ‘The New York Times’ and is a successful popularizer of scientific issues– in his book ‘Breathe’ (Planet). In this work, he himself, very skeptical from the start and with recurrent stress and lung problems, does the test of breathing in different ways to check the changes in his own flesh. And, to understand them, he embarks on a pilgrimage from scientist to scientist that reveals little-known aspects of ‘bad’ breath, from health problems to changes in our physique.

1. The ‘fault’ is evolution



We breathe badly, okay. It’s our fault’? Not at all. In the last 200 years, the evolution of the species has wreaked havoc on our cranial structure, which makes us breathe worse. «We don’t know how our ancestors breathed, but, when analyzing skulls and jaws, we see that they had more opening in the nose, the jaw much larger and the airways wider, which allows us to conclude that they suffered fewer chronic respiratory diseases, “says Nestor. The constant decrease in the front of our skull is due, above all, to the fact that we eat increasingly soft foods and, by not encouraging chewing, the jaws narrow and we begin to breathe more through our mouth, the mother of the problem. A cruel experiment by Egil P. Harvold with Rhesus monkeys that had their nostrils plugged with silicone revealed that within a few months their faces had become elongated, their mouths were left ajar and their eyes were blank. Let’s take note. Further, “Of the 5,400 species of mammals, we are the only one with crooked teeth”, says Nestor. More inconvenience? Yes. A long list of bad breath, periodontitis and cavities.

2. The ‘recipe’ to improve



It consists, basically, of breathing through the nose and more slowly. And it can be learned, although there is a difficult starting point. About half of the world’s population breathes through their mouths and about 40% suffer from chronic nasal obstruction. However, in some cultures where breathing with an open mouth is considered rude, children are taught to breathe through their noses. We can learn. “It takes longer to breathe through the nose, but the structures we have inside clean the air. It is our first line of defense, ”explains Nestor, who lived for ten days with plugged nostrils to experiment. He remembers it as a horrible experience that blew him away. «If we breathe correctly, we would end sleep apnea, snoring and many back problems, reduce stress, increase sexual enjoyment and delay aging», Details Nestor, who assures that breathing well does not work miracles, but it has the same importance as eating healthy or exercising.

In the early stages of the decade he spent researching this whole matter, Nestor learned that we cannot speak of just one breath. A diving teacher explained it this way: “There are as many types of breathing as there are foods to eat.” For example, he investigated a breath that they teach in Tibet (called Tumo) to increase body temperature at will (up to eight degrees!) And be more prepared to survive if you get lost in the snow or are surprised by an avalanche. This is quite specialized, but there are others that are very simple to carry out and whose benefits are oriented to specific objectives. Here are some of those that he points out in his book.

The law of 5.5 for everything Perfect breath

Nestor realizes that the experts arrive with some unanimity that the perfect breath would be one in which the amount of air ingested at rest would be 5.5 liters, with a respiratory rate of 5.5 breaths per minute. This means inhalations of 5.5 seconds and exhalations of 5.5 seconds.. Something far from reality: on average it only took us 3.3 seconds to catch and release air. With practicing it a few minutes a day we already notice benefits. The longer the better, of course.

To improve concentration Alternating nostrils

This type of exercise produces benefits in a few minutes. It is ideal to do before bed or before a meeting. It is done in yoga and is called Nadi Shodhana. We start by covering the right hole with the right thumb and the left with the ring thumb (the index and the heart can be placed in the center of the forehead). First you breathe through the left nostril slowly and slowly. When you reach the high point you pause and exhale through the right nostril. You cover and uncover holes, of course. First with one side and then with the other. You do five or ten rounds alternating both. Improves lung status, lowers heart rate, blood pressure and sympathetic stress.

To increase respiratory efficiency Count from 1 to 10

If what we want is to increase respiratory efficiency and generate more movement in the diaphragm, we can do this exercise. It should be smooth and without force. We sit with the spine straight and the chin perpendicular to the body. We take air deeply through the nose until we reach the top. Then, out loud, we count from one to ten as many times as we can (without speeding up) until our voice becomes a whisper and our lips keep moving but no sound. At that time your lungs will be completely empty. It can be repeated 10 to 30 times. We will notice little by little how this training makes us breathe much better.

To control yourself in moments of tension Square breath

The Navy SEALs use it to maintain control at times of maximum stress. It is very simple. Inhale for a count of four, stop for a count of four, and exhale for a count of four. And start over.

To prevent asthma attacks Miniapneas

Practicing mini-sticks helps asthmatics prevent attacks. Be careful, you have to do it carefully. First you have to know how long you can stop breathing. To do this, in a relaxed state, write down the time you hold without breathing into empty lungs and without forcing. As well, half of that time will be the duration of your mini-sticks. At least 100 times a day.