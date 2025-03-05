No, you can’t circulate with the itv expired except in these situations and for a short time

Circular with the technical inspection of vehicles (ITV) expires a Risk for road safety and a damage to the environment, in addition to taking a serious or very serious infraction with the consequent economic sanction, which can range between 200 or 500 euros, depending on the case and its seriousness, recalls the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV).

To the Economic sanction By circulating without ITV, we must add the non -coverage of the insurance company in case of incident, which can cause high expenses for the vehicle owner based on the seriousness of the accident. If, in addition, other people’s “integrity” is put at risk, the user could even face a prison sentence.

But, Can you circulate with the ITV denied to take the car to the workshop? The answer is yes. This is one of the few exceptions, very appraised and limited in time, which collects the Royal Decree 920/2017.

“The qualified as serious defects are defects that disable the vehicle to circulate on public roads except for their transfer to the workshop for the regularization of their situation,” explains the rule in its article 11, which refers to the monitoring of defects.

The decree not only contemplates the possibility of circulating with the car to go to the workshop and correct the failures detectedbut also allows the return to an ITV station to evaluate the state of the vehicle again, always with the relevant authorization. However, the deadline for this operation can never be “exceeding two months, counted from the first unfavorable technical inspection.”

There is no margin if the defects qualified as “very serious”, which disable the vehicle to circulate on public roads. In this case, the transfer of the vehicle from the station to its destination “will be carried out by means outside the vehicle itself,” details Royal Decree 920/2017.

The fines for circulating without the ITV increase

ICV sanctions expired have increased 62% in the last eight yearsaccording to the latest data published by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). In 2023, the last year of which there is a record, 641,126 fines were imposed by circulating with the expired ITV, compared to 396,666 sanctions of 2015. By communities, more infractions were detected in Ceuta, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León. By provinces, in Madrid, Valencia and Cádiz.