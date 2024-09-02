With a message published on his official website, the Italian developer Jyamma Games has announced the indefinite delay of the Xbox version of Enotria: The Last Song soulslike coming out on September 19, 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5. More than anything, this is a confirmation, given that in the past he had already spoken about the postponement of the version for Microsoft’s console due to unspecified problems.

A difficult decision

“Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce the indefinite postponement of the Xbox version.” Jyamma Games wrote in the official message, before explaining: “We understand how disappointing this news is for the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our efforts and the hard work of the dedicated team, We’ve encountered some obstacles that have delayed the release on Xbox. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we have taken lightly.”

Unfortunately, it is not explained what these obstacles are, so it is difficult to speculate.

Enotria: The Last Song was one of the titles that starred in the gaming summer, with new trailers released at the Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2024. “As the Mask of Change, in Enotria you will face the Authors, formidable enemies who created the Canovaccio, an eternal and twisted work that keeps the world in an unnatural stasis,” the authors explained. Too bad Xbox players can’t enjoy it.