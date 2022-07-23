With her diploma just in her pocket and full of confidence in the labor market, Daphne Drenth (25) started her search for a first job in April. But that turned out to be disappointing – despite the large number of vacancies. The reason? Almost every employer in its sector requires at least two years of work experience. Daphne expresses her frustration on LinkedIn, but that post gets a special twist.

The 25-year-old Daphne Drenth will complete her higher vocational education in International Business in Maastricht within three years. Thanks to her propaedeutic certificate for the Nursing programme, she is allowed to follow a shortened track for students who have completed VWO or another HBO programme. She gets good grades, does an internship abroad and graduated cum laude. But that – and her work experience in the supermarket, the catering industry and a newspaper route – turns out not to be enough once Daphne takes the step to the labor market.

“I run into one problem,” the twenty-something shares on LinkedIn. “I need to have relevant work experience. But as a beginner I don’t have that yet.”

Work experience as requirement

For months, Daphne doesn't even make it through the first round. "It makes me sad and despondent," said the ex-student on LinkedIn. ,,Then I see a number of years of relevant work experience as a requirement in a vacancy, and I become demotivated. A feeling that is only reinforced when you decide to apply anyway – a time-consuming process due to the requested motivation letters and recommendations – only to receive an automatic email back stating that you are not the right candidate. Then at some point you will consider doing an internship or traineeship. But at the same time you think: I have my diploma, I should just be able to find a job, right?"



Then I see a number of years of relevant work experience in a vacancy as a requirement and I get so demotivated Daphne

Moreover, Daphne has another reason not to want a traineeship. ,,I have now received my bachelor’s degree, but I also want to do a master’s. I just don’t know exactly which one yet. I have my eye on a few abroad, but they cost a lot of money. For those reasons, it is more beneficial for me to work for one or two years first – to think and save.” A job that is in line with her HBO education is therefore the goal, but the twenty-something now wonders whether that will be possible in the short term.

While Daphne understands that some jobs require experience, she also believes that companies are too reluctant to hire starters. “Companies prefer to keep the learning process as short as possible; you need to be able to function as quickly as possible. Yes, of course that’s nice – and sometimes understandable – but at the same time it’s such a shame that people who have just graduated don’t get a chance. While they have a new way of thinking and can bring a breath of fresh air.”

Reason enough for Daphne to express her frustration on LinkedIn. ,,I like to write things off of me. That was the goal this time too.” The twenty-something graduate had never expected that it would earn her hundreds of likes and more than one hundred and fifty private messages. “In the comments, people think along with me en masse: they share links to vacancies and encourage me. That gives me a lot of energy.”



Now recruiters do approach me for positions for which the vacancy states that several years of work experience is required

Vacancies under the microscope

In addition, Daphne receives dozens of messages from recruiters thanks to her post. Several applications are now on the horizon. Something for which Daphne is extremely grateful, but at the same time it confirms to her that the required work experience is often superfluous. “Now recruiters do approach me for positions for which the vacancy states that several years of work experience is required. For that I had to go viral first. Apparently work experience is not always necessary. But why the requirement?”

Daphne therefore believes that companies should take a closer look at their vacancies. Is that work experience really necessary? Or is it just easy to ask?” Daphne suspects the latter and would like to challenge companies to move away from it. “Lean a little more, for example, on the arrangement of the trial period: it is there to give both parties a chance to prove themselves.”

Until then, Daphne hopes that young people who have also just graduated and who recognize her frustrations will continue to have hope. “As difficult as it is, try to turn your mindset around: if they don’t hire you, it’s their loss too. Someone showed me that in the comments below my post. In addition, you just have to think: that job is close by anyway,” concludes Daphne. “There is only one person who should give you that chance. That gives me something to hold on to.”





