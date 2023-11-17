“I think there is a lot of abortion regret, it is of course a huge taboo, (…) that must be terrible,” says FvD MP Pepijn van Houwelingen during the broadcast of Ongehoord Nederland on October 13. A week later, Van Houwelingen argued in the House of Representatives for more information in schools about the ‘psychological and emotional consequences of an abortion, including abortion regret’. He suggests that many women regret their abortion and may develop mental illness. But this is not correct.

