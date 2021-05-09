Matchday 29 of the Primera Iberdrola ended this Sunday with tough defeats in the relegation zone. Neither Deportivo, nor Santa Teresa, nor the bottom Logroño managed to get the three points, sinking in the table with five games to go to the end of the League. The Galicians fell to Sevilla. Meanwhile, Extremadura complicate their permanence after losing to Valencia and The Rioja team remained at the bottom after being defeated by Huelva (3-1).

Sporting de Huelva 3-1 Logroño: a bottom collapsed

Logroño remains one more joranda at the bottom of the standings after a new defeat. This time against Sporting de Huelva. The Andalusians continue in their line, with half a stay in their pockets, after five days without losing. Against the Riojan team, Jenny Benítez’s team started with victory, after Dany Helena’s goal shortly after passing the first quarter of an hour of the game.

Judith equalized the contest before the half hour is up. And, Mayra Ramírez and Fatou Kanteh came back in the second half for the Huelva. A push that ended up condemning Logroño, which sinks as the bottom of the First Iberdrola.

RESUME

Sporting de Huelva: Chelsea, Pachu, Ana Carol, Fisher, Cinta Rodríguez, Santana, Castelló, Fatou, Tanaka (Falknor, 65 ‘), Ramírez and Dany Helena

Logroño: Pamela Tajonar, Balleste (Fishley, 78 ‘), Cazalla, Lorena, Caracas, Asantewaa, Tavlo-Petersson, Ana, Guehai (Jade, 63’), Judith (Valeria Pascuet, 78 ‘) and Lundin (Elloh, 68’) .

Goals: Dany Helena (1-0, min. 16), Judith (1-1, min. 26), Ramírez (2-1, min. 73) and Fatou (3-1, min. 87).

Sevilla 3-1 Deportivo: Depor complicates salvation

Deportivo lost to a good Sevilla who resolved the match in the first half showing much better than the Galicians. The sportswomen are very complicated salvation that is already six points away, while Sevilla stayed in the middle of the table. Coming Soon, Claudia Pina advanced to the sevillistas after assistance from Raquel Pinel and at 20 minutes it was Pinel who made it 2-0 to complicate the Galician women a lot.

Sevilla was superior and did a lot of damage to the sportswomen and, before the break, Payne made the third to sentence. Depor tried and closed the gap through Ainoa Campo, but it was not enough. Another defeat of Depor that has more than complicated salvation.

RESUME:

Seville: Noelia Ramos; Almu, Albarrán, Echeverri (Mérida, 71 ‘), Toro; Nagore, Virgy (Lucia, 61 ‘); Payne, Pina (Coleman, 85 ‘), Ana Franco (Inma Gabarro, 61’); and Pinel Karlemas, 71 ‘).

Depor: Sullastres; Martínez (Romero, 81 ‘), Blanco, Arnáiz, Villegas, Nieto (Torres, 69’); Ainoa Campo, Alba Merino; Peke, Gaby and Athenea del Castillo.

Goals: 1-0 (16 ‘): Pina. 2-0 (20 ‘): Pinel. 3-0 (41 ‘): Payne. 3-1 (50 ‘): Ainoa Campo.

Referee: Admonished Virgy (23 ‘), Ana Franco (36’) and Blanco (56 ‘).

Santa Teresa 0-1 Valencia: An own goal condemns Santa

Santa Teresa fell in an even game against Valencia with an own goal. Rovirola se scored in his goal in the 35th minute and complicates the Badajoz that are five points from salvation.

Santa Teresa did not give up and tried to go for the draw that he so badly needed, but it hardly hurt a Noelia Gil who lived a fairly quiet match. In fact, it was Yolanda Aguirre who avoided Valencia’s second to keep the hope of a draw alive. Santa Teresa is five from salvation.

RESUME:

Santa Teresa: Aguirre; Rovirola, Visco, Neira, Nerea; Naydet, Blanca, Estefa; Zafrra, Mellado and Belén.

Valencia: Noelia Gil; Esther, Cubedo, Berta, Guerrero; Torrodá, Carro, Sandra; Asun, Jansen and Andújar.

Goal: 0-1 (35 ‘): Rovirola (pp)

Referee: Admonished Estefa (10 ‘), Belén (27’).