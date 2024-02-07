Las Vegas (agencies)

Republican Party presidential candidate Nikki Haley suffered an “embarrassing” defeat in the Nevada primary elections yesterday, after voters chose to vote for the “none of these candidates” option, while President Joe Biden achieved an easy victory in the Democratic elections in the same state, according to the “None of These Candidates” agency. Associated Press.

The prominent Republican candidate, Donald Trump, did not participate in these elections, which remain “symbolic” and do not give any advantage to potential candidates, as he chose instead to focus on the party conferences being held today, which constitute the key to winning the final nomination for Republicans to run in next November’s elections. . These results constitute an “embarrassment” to the former ambassador, who aspires to win the Republican nomination against a strong competitor like Trump. Haley became the first female presidential candidate from either party to lose the race to “none of these candidates” since this option was introduced in Nevada in 1975, according to the Associated Press.