The Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, warned that he will not leave Morena if they don’t listen to him, and he insisted on his proposals for a debate between candidates, separation from the position of the applicants and that it be a single question in the survey for the corcholata.

noted that Mario Delgado and Citlalli Hernández, national leaders of Morena, are obliged to millions of party members to respond to your questions about the survey and the candidate selection process.

“There are three things, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, I repeat them, which is: separation from office before survey; They do have to define when, because they define when the survey is, today nobody knows, nobody has the date,” the chancellor said.

“Second. Let there be a debate so that we know what everyone thinks and what each one proposes regarding what follows; regarding what is the reality of the country today, well obviously we are part of the government and we are not going to discuss that among ourselves, we are with the government, we are part of the government, but we have to say what will happen from 2024 to 2030 on about security, about foreign investment, about the National Care System, about…”

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs who has written down at least 100 questions that have been asked in all the forums in which he has gone to interviews, and those questions should be answered by all corcholatas.

The third point that Ebrard raises is that it be a single question in the survey to choose the Morena candidate for 2024.

“I am seeing that mechanism that they are promoting that you evaluate that if you are honest, that if this… is very complex, it is very complicated. So, it is a single question: who do you want to lead the defense of the Fourth Transformation?”, he exposed.

The foreign minister said that these proposals are the ones that he delivered in writing to the Morena leadership since December and has not received a response.

Asked about when there should already be an answer about his proposals, Ebrard replied that the time is now.

“It is now a prudent moment, five months have already passed to have enough anticipation because if they are going to do the survey… first they had said a date, then another, I think there are already about three dates but assuming it was around the month of September Well, now is the time,” he said.

— And if they don’t respond to your requests? Chancellor, what is plan B?

— Well, let’s see it, I hope they do.

— And if not, will he leave the party, or what will he do?

— No, why am I going to go? We are doing very well in Morena.

“I am rather being a voice of what people on the street tell me, it is not an individual. If you ask anyone: do you agree that there be a debate, that they separate from the position and that the survey Whether it’s just one question? They’re going to tell you out of 10, I think nine, that they are in favor of that,” Ebrard asserted.

The foreign minister also referred to the polls that give an advantage to Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City.

“Well, it always happens in the poll war, right? As Andrés Manuel said, then…”

— Are they spooned?

— Well, what I would say is that there are different surveys, there are some that are more solid than others.

“That’s why I say that when the survey is going to be done… what is clear to me is that there are different figures and everyone says that they are winning, that happens in all contests, there is nothing new, it is part of the perception,” pointed.