The role of celebrities in disasters is no longer what it once was. That thought creeps up on you when you’re in it NRC archive comes across the article by Guus Middag of 21 January 2005 about the song ‘If you can do something’. That song was sung by a collection of celebrities under the name ‘Artists for Asia’ to raise money for victims of the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

Afternoon is critical. “It has become an argument full of loose sentences in which someone says that he is not committed to charity every day, but is of good will, and therefore also looks around a bit, but sometimes quite not too much. a lot, but that he also wants to do something for someone else, so why not?”

With the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the question logically arises: why not a song now? I suspect that the celebrity charity song has had its day.

To understand how this came about, it is crucial to find out what role the ‘Koningslied’ plays in our collective memory of singing celebrities in groups. The ‘Koningslied’ is clearly indebted to ‘Artists for Asia’, which in turn elaborates on the aesthetics of ‘We are the world‘and the blatantly racist’Do they know it’s Christmas time?‘. These songs have the same visual setup, filmed in a recording studio. Just like ‘Artists for Asia’, ‘Koningslied’ has a perfunctory piece of rappers. But, the big difference: in 2005 Twitter did not exist yet. It remained with one critical piece by Guus Middag.

And that was different in 2013, as witnessed by the NRC archive. “Everyone is talking about it, and almost everyone thinks it’s bad,” wrote Raymond van den Boogaard. That was probably not fun for the participating celebrities.

And if you look back at both ‘The King’s Song’ and ‘Artists for Asia’ in 2023, a second problem immediately becomes clear. A substantial part of our celebrities now either have a fierce argument (the Hazes family), have been convicted of public violence (Glennis Grace), have hinted at an attack on Rutte (Lange Frans) or are accused of assault and rape (Marco Borsato and Ali B.). That duo also has ‘What would you do?’ from 2004 to his name, with sentences like: „Ey yo how bad would it be in the Balkans? Most people don’t get it.” (The money went to WarChild).

Anyways it seems patience with benevolent, singing celebs to run out. This was clearly seen with the outbreak of the corona pandemic, when Hollywood actors led by Wonderwoman Gal Gadot together ‘Imagine’ (John Lennon) sang. “No crisis deserves this,” wrote The New York Times.

Perhaps they have also picked up on that sentiment in Hilversum. And so it is a small mercy that in the abyssal grief that the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey are now going through, white savior celebrity song is saved.