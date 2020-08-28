The measure was “counterproductive”, says its president, especially since “people have chosen the bicycle to avoid public transport”, he points out.

“It is a relief”, reacted Friday, August 28 on franceinfo Alexis Frémeaux, president of the association Better to move by bicycle (MDB), while the Paris police headquarters reversed its decision to impose the mask on cyclists and joggers.

“I think there was a bit of haste in the announcement from the police headquarters, which had not really thought about it. Indeed, when you ride a bike, it’s difficult to wear a mask, it results in respiratory discomfort. We breathe all the harder. Our lungs are all the more open and therefore we swallow all the more particles and pollution. In addition, at the end, at the end of our journey, we have a mask that is totally wet and therefore ineffective “, he stressed, pointing to a measure “counterproductive”.

In a statement released Friday morning, the police headquarters let it be known that “wearing a mask will not be required” for the people “engaged in physical activity by way of running or cycling”, thus acceding to the request of the mayor of Paris, which wanted an exemption in this direction.

“There is a resurgence of the epidemic and it is normal that decisions are made”, admitted Alexis Frémeaux.

But, in haste, we try to take strong and simple measures, without thinking about the implications.Alexis Frémeaux, president of Better travel by bicycleto franceinfo

“Especially since in Île-de-France, we have the particular situation where people have chosen the bicycle to avoid public transport, which is an enclosed place. Therefore, putting a strain on the bicycle, while it is a way to avoid putting people in promiscuity in the metro, in the RER, it was really the wrong signal to send in terms of the fight against the spread of the epidemic “, estimated Alexis Frémeaux.

According to him, the bicycle is “a real solution to maintain social distance, because, of course, when you cycle, you are away from other people, and also to desaturate transport and roads for people who have no choice and who live too far away to cycle “.